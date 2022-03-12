Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $11,315,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $10,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

