Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 909,555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bitfarms by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 169,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $647.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.