Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 176,809 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,809 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affimed by 14.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFMD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

