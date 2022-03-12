Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 434.63%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

