Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 189.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.