Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 15,824 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 266.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.17 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

