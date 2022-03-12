SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.