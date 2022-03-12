Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,554,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,908. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

