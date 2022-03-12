SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $384,507.52 and approximately $523.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.14 or 0.99880084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00070346 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00257343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00138006 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00261259 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

