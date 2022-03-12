Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will report sales of $767.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.21 million to $790.50 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. 235,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.58. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

