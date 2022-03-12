Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,702 ($48.51).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,656 ($34.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,971. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,247.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,594.16. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.