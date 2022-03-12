SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

