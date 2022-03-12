Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $178.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.20 million to $182.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.12. 47,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

