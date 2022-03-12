Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will post $52.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $28.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $229.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $240.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $265.57 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $280.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 886,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,261 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 176,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

