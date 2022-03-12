Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Sohu.com worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOHU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,992,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

