Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $1.05 million and $10,977.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,531,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,360,956 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

