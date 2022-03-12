Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 437,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.