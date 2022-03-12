Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Skillz were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $954.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $32.87.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

