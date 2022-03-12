SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,212,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,585,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 281,270 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.12. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

