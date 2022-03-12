Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI traded down $7.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.48. 677,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,897. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.