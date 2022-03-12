Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Raised to $21.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE:SBSW opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.