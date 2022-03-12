Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Raised to $21.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
NYSE:SBSW opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
