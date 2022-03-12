Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Shutterstock worth $58,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shutterstock stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 323,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,980. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,413 shares of company stock worth $14,306,552. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

