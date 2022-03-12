Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.96 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

