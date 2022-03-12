Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 430.0%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WIA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 26,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

