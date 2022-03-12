Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 430.0%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WIA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 26,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $14.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.