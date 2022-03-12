Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Declines By 83.3%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,029,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VRUS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About Verus International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verus International (VRUS)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.