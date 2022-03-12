Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Declines By 83.3%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,029,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VRUS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

