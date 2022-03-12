Short Interest in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) Decreases By 56.4%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 154,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STAB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 4,915,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. Statera BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Statera BioPharma during the third quarter worth $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Statera BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

