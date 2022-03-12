Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 97.6%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 252,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,252. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.