Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 97.6%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 252,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,252. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
