Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Decreases By 92.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 13th total of 265,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PULM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 66,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

