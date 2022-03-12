Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Grows By 144.6%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANDY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $968.33.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

