Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Expands By 4,280.0%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 4,280.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $15.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.