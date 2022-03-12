Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Expands By 4,280.0%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 4,280.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

