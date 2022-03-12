Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Increases By 300.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $33.04.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.