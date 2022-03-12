Short Interest in MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Grows By 100.0%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTCPY remained flat at $$15.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. MTR has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

