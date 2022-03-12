Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Expands By 97.7%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 34,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,403. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -499.96%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.