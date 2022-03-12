Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Rises By 104.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE OIA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 106,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,578. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
