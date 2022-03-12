Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Rises By 104.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE OIA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 106,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,578. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

