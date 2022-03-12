Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Rises By 91.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the February 13th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 562.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 72,013 shares during the period.

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. 340,380,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $7.47.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

