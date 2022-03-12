Short Interest in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Declines By 82.5%

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the February 13th total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globis Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Globis Acquisition by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.21. 10,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Globis Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

