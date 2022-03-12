Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Decreases By 83.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 32,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

