Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Drops By 96.2%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Empire Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

Empire Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.