Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Drops By 96.2%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Empire Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire Petroleum (EMPR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.