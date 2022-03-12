Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Expands By 495.7%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 495.7% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.00.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 75,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,364. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

