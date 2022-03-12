Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 51.4%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

