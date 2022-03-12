Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 51.4%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.
