Short Interest in CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Drops By 72.7%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBBI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.72. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

