Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declines By 79.1%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the February 13th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down 0.18 on Friday, reaching 18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.20. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 18.38 and a 1 year high of 29.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter.

