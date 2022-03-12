Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SNSE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 89,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,617. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 406,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,086 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

