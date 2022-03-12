Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

