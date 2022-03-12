Secret 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.99 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00012268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $785.16 million and $32.99 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00248168 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.36 or 0.00562221 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

