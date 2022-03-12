Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires 9,822 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 0.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cerner by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 166.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cerner by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,582,000 after acquiring an additional 588,796 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $93.40. 2,236,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

