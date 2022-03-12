Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter worth $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

SCOA remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

