Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.
About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.