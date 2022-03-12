Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,701,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

