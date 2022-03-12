Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunovant by 21.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 42.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

