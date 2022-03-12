Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,818 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

